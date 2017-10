× Frankfort police ask public to help find missing teen

FRANKFORT, Ind. – The Frankfort Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Clarence “CJ” McClure was last seen on Wednesday.

According to a missing person flyer, CJ is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding CJ’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 765-654-4277.