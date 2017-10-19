Fitness fanatic and healthy lifestyle turned into his way of dealing with his anxiety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Dunham is a fitness fanatic. The gym and a healthy lifestyle have turned into his way of dealing with his anxiety: a problem he kept hidden for years.

“On the outside i showed my humor,” says Dunham. “I kind of masked a lot of anxiety and my OCD. So none of my family, my mom, my brothers, my friends, never knew I was battling that for almost 25 years.”

It started when David was just nine years old when his father committed suicide. David began to worry. That worry turned into fear and a feeling of guilt. After a period of time, David developed a compulsion to do everything in fives.

“I started doing things in fives. There were five of us in our family. So I automatically, with that guilt of thinking that my father had committed suicide from something I had done…I developed in my mind that if I did things in fives, that nothing else would happen.”

David managed through life. He worked for the federal government, but then realized he needed more help with his anxiety and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. That’s where Dr. John Delaney of IU Health came in.

“This is a medical problem just like high blood pressure and high cholesterol, as a medical problem. It’s something that really needs addressed,” says Dr. Delaney.

David started therapy with Dr. Delaney and together they decided to try medication to increase David’s serotonin levels. It worked.

“The goal is always to have a person feel as well as they can feel. And so for a lot of people that would be that sense of peace, a sense that you are in control,” says Dr. Delaney.

It’s estimated 15 to 20 percent of the population suffers with anxiety but only a third ever get treatment for it.

Well David left his job in the government. He’s earned a number of certifications in physical fitness and is now is enrolled as a student at butler university, studying for a teaching license. His anxiety and OCD are not running his life.

“I kind of went back to my foundation mentally, physically and spiritually of how i was interacting with others, with myself,” says Dunham. “And finding the truth of where that was coming from.”

For more on anxiety and OCD click on the link below.

