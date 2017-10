Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CBS4’s Angela Brauer stopped by Joseph J. Bingham/Center for Inquiry School No. 84 Wednesday to meet with two second grade classrooms. They read the class favorite, Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late, and a teacher favorite, Tar Beach.

The kids had great questions, too! They asked Angela about the breaking news she covered that morning and were curious about news helicopters and drones. The students also shared several stories from fall break and about their own family members watching the news.