A Taste of September

Posted 4:34 pm, October 19, 2017

Hoosiers will enjoy sunny skies and September-like warmth for the next two days.

A new weather pattern will emerge this weekend when a cold front will bring our next chance for rain.

Scattered showers will develop late Sunday and we’ll have a daily chance for rain through Tuesday.

After several days with waves of moderate to heavy rain, much cooler air will move in. By next Tuesday highs we’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

We’ll have a clear, cool night.

Skies will be clear for the meteor shower for the next few nights.

A new weather pattern emerges Sunday.

 

Showers will develop late Sunday.

We’ll have cooler temperatures Monday.

Showers will continue through Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts will vary over then next week.

