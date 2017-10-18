Woman ‘disgusted’ after seeing slave shackles for sale at Parke County Covered Bridge Festival

MANSFIELD, Ind.– A vendor at the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival left a woman “disgusted” and “hurt” after she saw what they had for sale.

Linda Wann has attended the festival with her family for the last decade, she told our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar. When they visited this past Saturday, they saw a vendor selling a cookie jar depicting the “Mammy” character, which was a common representation of black women during the slavery and Jim Crow eras. It was being sold for $90, according to IndyStar.

Wann said she didn’t think people could sell things like that anymore, but ended up moving on to the next table. There, she found a pair of slave shackles. One said “NEGRO WOMAN OR CHILD ONLY” and had a $250 price tag. The other shackle said “PROPERTY OF GEORGE TOWN COUNTY PLANTATION POLICE.”

She took a photo of the shackles and posted them to Facebook and Instagram.

“I was disgusted, in disbelief, hurt, offended and angry! I’m not looking at these chains at a history museum they are displayed on a table and for SALE at the Covered Bridge Festival!” she said. “You can’t imagine the hurt that I was feeling when I picked those chains up.”

The shackles could be real or replicas, and were sold by the same vendor who had the cookie jar, according to IndyStar. Wann said she asked the salesmen at the unnamed booth about the items, but they said they didn’t own the booth.

“They think there’s a market for them, that people want them,” she told the IndyStar. “No. That’s not history that you sell.”

When Wann reported the incident to officials so they’d take action, they told her they were unable to locate the booth.

Kinsey Norman of the Parke County’s Tourist Information Center told the IndyStar vendors must purchase a license from the auditor’s office and provide a detailed description of inventory, though Norman admitted that “Sometimes, vendors fall through the cracks.”

County Commission President Jim Meece said vendors don’t represent the event or the county, but noted they couldn’t do much about the situation.

“It’s a free country, he can sell what he wants,” he told the IndyStar. “Perhaps in bad taste, but the market will have to decide that.

“I don’t think anyone’s pushing any kind of racist attitude. This appears to be a historic replica, and there certainly were a lot of them during those difficult times.”

The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival runs through Sunday.