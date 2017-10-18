× Tipton Narcotics Team says investigators have arrested the largest meth dealer in their county

TIPTON, IND. – Four people suspected of being key drug dealers arrested after another bust in Tipton County. Members of the Tipton Narcotics Team tell FOX59 News one of the suspects may have been the largest meth distributor in Tipton County.

“This was crystal meth and a lot of it,” said Tipton Police Officer and TNT member Brad Robins.

Investigators tell FOX59 News that Cortney Widner, Rachel Sprinkle, Johnathon Craig Ferguson and Jeremy Rhea were part of the local drug trade until they raided their home on Tuesday. Officer Robins tells us Widner was the biggest meth distributor in Tipton County.

“She was probably bringing in around 15 to 20 grams of meth a week,” said Officer Robins.

Investigators say Widner brought the drugs to Tipton from other areas.

“Getting it from Indianapolis, Kokomo, Anderson, Elwood,” said Officer Robins.

Widner remains behind bars but two of the four suspects were released from jail today. Our cameras were rolling when Ferguson walked out. He did not want to talk to us about the charges he is facing, but the message from Tipton Police to drug traffickers? They are coming for you next.

“We keep going back after the head of the snake. That head reappears and then we try to take the head off that snake as well. We are not going to stop. We are going to keep coming after the distributors and we want to get the product off the street,” said Officer Robins.

If you live in Tipton County and have noticed drug activity in your area, pick up the phone and call the Tipton Narcotics Team.