× The sunshine and above average temperatures continue into the weekend but next week will be much colder

This sunny stretch of weather continues today and for the rest of the work week. Southerly winds will help us reach 70 today in Indianapolis. That is 5 degrees above the average.

The dry weather will continue through Saturday and each day we will tack on a few degrees. By Friday and Saturday we’ll see highs near 80! That is 15 degrees above the average.

Saturday will be dry and gorgeous! Sunday will start off dry and we’ll likely stay dry through lunch time.

By the late afternoon and evening hours a cold front will approach from the west and bring shower and T-storm chances to central Indiana. We’ll keep those showers around through early Monday. Rain totals won’t be significant through 7am Monday, but we’ll take the rain!

There are some bigger changes on the horizon for the middle of next week with highs only in the 50s by Tuesday!