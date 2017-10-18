Police searching for suspects who robbed 8 Butler students near campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The hunt is on for two violent suspects who Butler police say robbed eight college students at gunpoint inside a home just off Butler’s campus. It happened Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of West 44th Street.

“They came in said ‘everybody on the ground’,” said Butler freshman Dylan Bakr, who was visiting friends at the house. “Then I got whacked and hit the ground.”

Bakr, who was pistol-whipped by one suspect, said it was just after noon when two armed men came crashing in through the back door. There were four other male students in the house, and Bakr said the suspect forced them to lie underneath chairs so they could escape.

For the next 45 minutes, Bakr said one intruder ransacked the house while the other held him and four of his friends at gunpoint. And as the minutes crept by, more friends, unaware of what was happening, stopped by too, including a young woman.

“She came in through the backdoor and they grabbed her and threw her in here and they took her phone,” said Bakr. “And they took her wallet.”

In all, eight people, all Butler students, were robbed. The suspects pillaged the home for cash, wallets, cell phones, electronics and finally stole an Audrey Hepburn poster off the wall.

“This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this in my two and a half years at Butler,” said Butler Police Chief John Conley.

He hopes somebody saw something Tuesday that might give investigators a leg up. Authorities are still getting information on the suspects from those eight victims.

“Right now all we have is we have two black males that forced their way in through a back,” said Conley. “And they were armed.”

Conley said the time of day makes this case especially strange and is warning all students and nearby residents to be cautious. Bakr said the suspects fled out the backdoor, and he thinks there was a getaway car waiting for them.

If you’ve got any information, you’re asked to call Butler police.