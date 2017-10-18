Police find over $350,000 worth of marijuana, marijuana oil during Putnam County traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A man is facing charges after Indiana State Police say they found an estimated $353,500 worth of marijuana and marijuana oil during a Putnam County traffic stop.

A trooper reportedly made the discovery after pulling over a 2017 Toyota Avalon for speeding on eastbound I-70 around 10:39 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the officer developed information that led to a search of the car during a conversation with the driver, 21-year old Thomas Lee King of Colorado Springs.

During the search, police say they found 75 pounds of suspected marijuana in four large duffle bags, 300 vials of suspected marijuana oil and one suspected OxyContin pill.

Police believe King was traveling from Colorado to Ohio. He was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with possession of marijuana over 10 pounds, dealing marijuana over 10 pounds, possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.

