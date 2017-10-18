× Police cancel Amber Alert after missing 2-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody

AUBURN, Ind. – An Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning after a 2-year-old boy went missing from Auburn, Indiana was canceled after the toddler was safely located.

The Auburn Police Department issued the alert around 7:30 a.m. after a boy was reported missing and believed to be in extreme danger. Police believed he was likely abducted by Dale Curtis Craig.

Around 7:45 a.m. police located the missing boy with Craig. They say the boy was unharmed, and Craig was taken into custody. It is unclear at this time where they were found and what charges Craig may be facing.