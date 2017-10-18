× Person of interest in July triple murder arrested on robbery charge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police arrested an 18-year-old man thought to be connected to a triple murder on a charge of robbery.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted late Wednesday morning that Devante Gilbert, 18, was apprehended. He turned himself in at the IMPD headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

#BREAKING: Detectives are pleased to announce that they have apprehended Devante Gilbert and charged him with Robbery. #CommunityPressure https://t.co/gJ8xepUsf4 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 18, 2017

Gilbert was called a person of interest in a triple murder from July at Somerset Lakes Apartments. Justin Crowder, 19, Dominique Miller, 25, and Jordan Wright, 25 were shot and killed. The shooting occurred after police say a drug-related robbery erupted into violence.

Authorities have already charged a 15-year-old boy with the murders, but the case has not been sent to adult court yet. Many details of the case have not been released due to the suspect’s status as a juvenile.

No court date has been set on deciding whether the 15-year-old suspect will be waived into adult court.

Gilbert is currently being held in the Marion County Jail awaiting his initial hearing.