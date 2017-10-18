× Pacers top Nets 140-131 in home opener

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers got off to a good start to the 2017-18 season Wednesday night, beating the Brooklyn Nets, 140-131.

New Pacer and former Indiana Hoosier Victor Oladipo had a great debut, going for 22 points and a few ferocious breakaway dunks.

If you’re wondering what rotations might look like this year, Nate McMillan played 10 different players during the first quarter, including new youngsters T.J. Leaf and Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis had 16 points on a perfect 7-7 from the field.

New point guard Darren Collison looked in control of the offense, notching a double-double.

Indiana shared the ball well as every starter reached double-figures.

The Pacers look to move to 2-0 Friday night at home against the Portland Trailblazers.