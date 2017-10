× Police investigating after person is shot and killed at Muncie business

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Muncie business.

Dispatch confirms the incident happened at a “Cash Stop” in the 1000 block of W. McGalliard Rd. Wednesday afternoon. That’s about a mile and a half from the Ball State campus.

Officers say the shooting may have been accidental.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.