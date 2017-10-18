Multiple meth arrests made in Tipton County bust, including ‘biggest distributor’ in the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON, Ind. – Four people suspected of being key drug dealers were arrested after a bust in Tipton County. Members of the Tipton Narcotics Team (TNT) say one of the suspects may have been the largest meth distributor in Tipton County.

“This was crystal meth and a lot of it,” said Tipton Police Officer and TNT member Brad Robins.

Investigators say Cortney Widner, Rachel Sprinkle, Johnathon Craig Ferguson and Jeremy Rhea were part of the local drug trade until police raided their home on Tuesday. Officer Robins said Widner was the biggest meth distributor in Tipton County.

“She was probably bringing in around 15 to 20 grams of meth a week,” said Robins.

Investigators say Widner brought the drugs to Tipton from other areas like Indianapolis, Kokomo, Anderson and Elwood.

Widner remains behind bars, but two of the four suspects were released from jail today. CBS4's cameras were rolling when Ferguson walked out. He did not want to talk to us about the charges he is facing.

Tipton police want drug traffickers to know they're coming for them.

“We keep going back after the head of the snake. That head reappears and then we try to take the head off that snake as well. We are not going to stop. We are going to keep coming after the distributors and we want to get the product off the street,” said Robins.

If you live in Tipton County and have noticed drug activity in your area, call Tipton police at 765-675-2152.