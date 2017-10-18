× Man’s body found in Anderson lake

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man’s body was found in an Anderson lake early Wednesday afternoon.

Police Major Joel Sandefur says a boater found the male in the water near the boat ramp at the north end of Shadyside Lake around 12:45 p.m.

The man’s body was retrieved from the water and the case has been turned over to the Madison County coroner to determine the cause of death.

Major Sandefur says officers don’t know if the death is suspicious.

The man’s identity is known by authorities but officers are awaiting notification of family before it’s released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.