Man’s body found in Anderson lake

Posted 3:14 pm, October 18, 2017, by

File photo

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man’s body was found in an Anderson lake early Wednesday afternoon.

Police Major Joel Sandefur says a boater found the male in the water near the boat ramp at the north end of Shadyside Lake around 12:45 p.m.

The man’s body was retrieved from the water and the case has been turned over to the Madison County coroner to determine the cause of death.

Major Sandefur says officers don’t know if the death is suspicious.

The man’s identity is known by authorities but officers are awaiting notification of family before it’s released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s