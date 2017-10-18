× Indianapolis submits proposal to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis leaders have officially submitted a proposal to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to central Indiana.

The retail giant announced last month that it’s searching for a city to build a new “HQ2” facility, which will cost at least $5 billion to construct and operate.

The project would bring “tens of thousands of high-paying jobs” to the selected city, according to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The Indianapolis regional bid was submitted Tuesday night ahead of the deadline on Thursday.

In statement Wednesday, the City said it would not release the information within its bid to respect Amazon’s process:

“The Indianapolis regional bid was sent to Amazon as of last night to arrive ahead of the October 19 deadline. Given the nature of economic development projects such as this, the information within Indy’s regional bid will remain confidential to respect Amazon’s process and the information within it. As is the case with economic development inquiries and community bids for major sporting events or conventions, our intent is to provide the most effective response to leave no doubt that the Indianapolis region is the best possible location for success.”

Amazon is expected announce its decision next year.