Halloween 2017: When and where to go trick-or-treating in central Indiana

Posted 5:42 pm, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, October 18, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Halloween is just a few weeks away, and most of central Indiana is preparing for the spookiest night of the year!

Check out all the times below for when and where to go trick-or treating.

Marion County (October 31)

  • Beech Grove: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Indianapolis: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Speedway: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bartholomew County (October 31)

  • Columbus: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Edinburgh: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Blackford County (October 31)

  • Hartford City: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Boone County (October 31)

  • Lebanon: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Whitestown: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Cass County

  • Logansport: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (October 30 and 31)

Decatur County (October 31)

  • Greensburg: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Delaware County (October 31)

  • Daleville: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Muncie: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Muncie Mall (October 30): 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Yorktown: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fayette County (October 31)

  • Connersville: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Grant County (October 31)

  • Marion: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hendricks County (October 31)

  • Avon: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Brownsburg: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Danville: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Plainfield: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hamilton County (October 31)

  • Carmel: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Fishers: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Westfield 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hancock County (October 31)

  • Fortville: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Greenfield: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • McCordsville: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • New Palestine: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Henry County (October 31)

  • New Castle: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Howard County (October 31)

  • Kokomo: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jennings County (October 31)

  • North Vernon: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Johnson County (October 31)

  • Countywide trick-or-treat hours are from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Greenwood: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • New Whiteland: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Madison County (October 31)

  • Anderson: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Morgan County (October 31)

  • Martinsville: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Monroe County (October 31)

  • Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Putnam County (October 31)

  • Bainbridge: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Greencastle: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rush County (October 31)

  • Rushville: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wayne County (October 31)

  • Richmond: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

We will continue to update this list as we receive more information. If you want to make sure your city is included or if you have information on trick-or-treat hours, please let us know below!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s