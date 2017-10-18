× Halloween 2017: When and where to go trick-or-treating in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Halloween is just a few weeks away, and most of central Indiana is preparing for the spookiest night of the year!

Check out all the times below for when and where to go trick-or treating.

Marion County (October 31)

Beech Grove: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Indianapolis: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Speedway: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bartholomew County (October 31)

Columbus: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Edinburgh: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Blackford County (October 31)

Hartford City: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Boone County (October 31)

Lebanon: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Whitestown: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Cass County

Logansport: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (October 30 and 31)

Decatur County (October 31)

Greensburg: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Delaware County (October 31)

Daleville: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Muncie: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Muncie Mall (October 30): 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Yorktown: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fayette County (October 31)

Connersville: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Grant County (October 31)

Marion: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hendricks County (October 31)

Avon: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Brownsburg: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Danville: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Plainfield: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hamilton County (October 31)

Carmel: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fishers: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Westfield 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hancock County (October 31)

Fortville: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Greenfield: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

McCordsville: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

New Palestine: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Henry County (October 31)

New Castle: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Howard County (October 31)

Kokomo: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jennings County (October 31)

North Vernon: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Johnson County (October 31)

Countywide trick-or-treat hours are from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Greenwood: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Madison County (October 31)

Anderson: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Morgan County (October 31)

Martinsville: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Monroe County (October 31)

Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Putnam County (October 31)

Bainbridge: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Greencastle: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rush County (October 31)

Rushville: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wayne County (October 31)

Richmond: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

We will continue to update this list as we receive more information. If you want to make sure your city is included or if you have information on trick-or-treat hours, please let us know below!