Halloween 2017: When and where to go trick-or-treating in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Halloween is just a few weeks away, and most of central Indiana is preparing for the spookiest night of the year!
Check out all the times below for when and where to go trick-or treating.
Marion County (October 31)
- Beech Grove: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Indianapolis: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Speedway: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Bartholomew County (October 31)
- Columbus: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Edinburgh: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Blackford County (October 31)
- Hartford City: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Boone County (October 31)
- Lebanon: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Whitestown: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Cass County
- Logansport: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (October 30 and 31)
Decatur County (October 31)
- Greensburg: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Delaware County (October 31)
- Daleville: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Muncie: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Muncie Mall (October 30): 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Yorktown: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Fayette County (October 31)
- Connersville: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Grant County (October 31)
- Marion: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Hendricks County (October 31)
- Avon: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Brownsburg: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Danville: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Plainfield: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Hamilton County (October 31)
- Carmel: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Fishers: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Westfield 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Hancock County (October 31)
- Fortville: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Greenfield: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- McCordsville: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- New Palestine: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Henry County (October 31)
- New Castle: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Howard County (October 31)
- Kokomo: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Jennings County (October 31)
- North Vernon: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Johnson County (October 31)
- Countywide trick-or-treat hours are from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Greenwood: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- New Whiteland: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Madison County (October 31)
- Anderson: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Morgan County (October 31)
- Martinsville: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Monroe County (October 31)
- Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Putnam County (October 31)
- Bainbridge: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Greencastle: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Rush County (October 31)
- Rushville: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wayne County (October 31)
- Richmond: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
We will continue to update this list as we receive more information. If you want to make sure your city is included or if you have information on trick-or-treat hours, please let us know below!