Florida man fires shots at police after killing friend for flirting with imaginary girlfriend

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Florida man fired shots at police after he killed a family friend who he believed was flirting with his imaginary girlfriend, according to WTVT.

Brian Disario, 30, shot and killed his mother’s friend because he said the man was flirting with his girlfriend.

“The suspect, Brian Desario, believed that the mom’s friend — who is the victim in this case — was trying to pick up Brian’s girlfriend and hit on Brian’s girlfriend,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a press conference. “Please note — Brian does not have a girlfriend. In his mind he did. But, in reality, he didn’t.”

The suspect’s mother called police after the shooting and told officers her son shot 56-year-old David Armstrong in the garage.

“My son shot someone,” Disario’s mother told police. “He is schizophrenic. Please get the officers and ambulance here now. He’s got a loaded gun.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect shot at deputies who returned fire. The suspect then began walking toward a nearby elementary school, prompting the school to be placed on lockdown.

Sheriff Nocco said deputies made a decision to do “anything” to protect the kids at the school

“Probably moments before this they were driving on patrol and doing what they had to do and seconds later, they’re in a life-and-death situation, putting their lives on the line,” Sheriff Nocco said during a press conference.

After the shootout, the suspect went back to the home and killed himself, according to police. According to WFTS, Disario had a history of mental illness.

The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave while police investigate the incident.