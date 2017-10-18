Fishers police send reminder to IKEA customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. - Retail giant IKEA has been open for a week, and police want to make sure customers load up their new furniture properly before heading home.

The Fishers Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday after finding debris, appearing to be from a couch, scattered across a section of an interstate.

"Please make certain your treasures from IKEA are properly secured to your vehicle before hitting the road," the Facebook post said. The department had attached several hashtags, many of them witty, to the post.

Several customers at IKEA's loading area were amused by the post and the fact that someone likely lost a new couch.

“Truthfully, I’m like, how stupid," said Monica Gading.

Gading and several other customers said they intentionally brought their SUV, some even telling family members to stay home, so there would be plenty of room for their "treasures."

“I thought it was a fun post and a fun way to remind people that this is a unique and different experience," said Fishers director of public relations, Ashley Elrod. "Strapping furniture to the top of their cars isn’t an everyday occurrence. So be safe and be sure you’re tying everything down.”

An employee at IKEA said employees assigned to helping at the loading area help customers make sure everything is secure before a customer takes off, if the customer allows for the assistance.

A Fishers police spokesperson said the department was only aware of the one incident.