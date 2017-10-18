EatThai makes authentic, fresh Thai cuisine more accessible by bringing fast casual option to Traders Point

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the grilled cheese and tomato soup spot “Tom and Chee” closed in Traders Point, people wondered what would replace it. Now, occupying half of that old space at 5650 W. 86th St Suite 128 is EatThai. EatThai is a family owned restaurant who’s mission is to make authentic Thai food more accessible on the northwest side.

Although they only opened in early August, the 5-star reviews almost immediately started rolling in on their Yelp page. So, what’s the buzz all about? We headed to Traders Point to find out.

“We would like to bring an atmosphere where you would feel like you’d be having lunch in Thailand,” said owner Witcha Danaisuphachoa.

Danaisuphachoa and his family already have experience owning a full-service Thai restaurant on the west side. This time, however, they wanted to make Thai food more accessible by bringing a fast casual option to the busy Traders Point area.

“With traffic in consideration, you can’t drive too far for lunch or dinner,” he said.

But fast casual doesn’t mean they are skimping on quality or authenticity. Here, you’re getting a taste of their secret family recipes.

“Our pad Thai is proudly invented by my mom so she’s been doing it for many years. You won’t find anything like it anywhere else,” said Danaisuphachoa.

So, what in the pad Thai?

“Mainly palm sugar, sugar, lime, and tamarind and salt. That’s how they make the sauce. Then add some bean sprout and green onion and your choice of meat and tofu and egg. And peanuts on top,” he revealed.

Yelp reviews also rave about their drunken noodles, salad rolls, Massaman curry, stir fry, and mango sticky rice—which is actually a dessert.

“The rice that we make the sticky rice, it’s a different rice… So usually they put the coconut milk in there instead of water…and the mango of course a fresh mango and topped off with the coconut milk,” Danaisuphachoa said.

Four Things You Need to Know:

The staff are all warm, inviting, and happy to help you decide on and customize your dish, even if you’re new to Thai cuisine.

“Tell them what kind of spice level you like, whether you like chicken or beef, or what your palette is interested in and still have a true authentic cultural experience and try something new,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

And if you’re really pressed for time, just take some to go.

“Pick a regular sized food option for around $8 or you can go large. Honestly, if you go large you’re probably going to have leftovers for the next day so it’s really great for lunch,” says Smith.

You can check out EatThai on Yelp or on their website for more info. You can also connect with them via Facebook.

