Three firefighters injured after dump truck collides with IFD truck

Posted 11:47 am, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 12:02PM, October 18, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department were transported to the hospital this morning after getting into a crash while responding to a scene.

According to IFD, a dump truck collided with their fire truck at 43rd and Capitol just before 11 a.m. The dump truck heard the sirens but could not stop.

Three firefighters were transported to IU Methodist Hospital with slight injuries. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

