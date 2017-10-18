× Colts QB Andrew Luck won’t practice this week; not being placed on IR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Colts General Manager Chris Ballard announced Wednesday that quarterback Andrew Luck will not be at practice for the rest of the week.

Doctors gave Luck a cortisone shot to help with soreness on his surgically-repaired shoulder.

Ballard explained that the shot will help with a lingering soreness and the Colts franchise QB will continue his rehab. They “have shut down” his throwing for now.

"He's had some shoulder soreness so they gave him a cortisone shot." Chris Ballard's explanation on taking Luck out of practice this week. pic.twitter.com/gHnCNMPB2y — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) October 18, 2017

Ballard would not put a timeline on Luck’s return or speculate if Luck could miss the entire season. He did say Luck won’t be placed on the injured reserve list at this point