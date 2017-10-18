A warm up is on the way for central Indiana

Posted 5:10 pm, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:51PM, October 18, 2017

Our streak of sunny weather will continue for the next three days and highs will gradually warm into the mid 70s.

A new weather pattern will emerge this weekend when a cold front will bring our next chance for rain.

Scattered showers will develop late Sunday and we'll have a daily chance for rain through Tuesday.

Along with the daily rain, much cooler air will also move in. By next Tuesday highs we'll have lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

Temperatures will cool into the 40s overnight.

Low temperatures will not be as cool by the end of the week.

High temperatures will rise above average by then end of the week.

We'll have sunny skies this Saturday.

Showers will develop late Sunday.

Showers will continue through Monday.

Rain and colder temperatures are likely on Tuesday.

