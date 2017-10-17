× We are in the 60s with sunshine today, but we near 80 again later this week

It will be another GORGEOUS afternoon with seasonal high temperatures and abundant sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 60s today.

High pressure has slid to the east over the past 24 hours, which has put us in a southwesterly wind flow. This will allow us to warm up a little more this afternoon and continue this warming trend over the next 4 days. We’ll see highs approach 80 again by Friday.

Our average first freeze is November 2 in Indianapolis. We don’t have any mornings in the next 7 days that will drop below 32 in Indy, but we could see some patchy frost outside of Indy over the next couple of mornings.

This dry and sunny stretch will continue through Saturday.

We are expecting completely dry conditions through 7am on Sunday. Our next cold front will move in and bring shower and thunderstorm chances to our area on Sunday afternoon/evening and linger into Monday morning.

That front will cool us off back to the 60s early next week.