× Several sunny days ahead this week

The coolest air of the Fall season has arrived and temperatures tonight will be cold enough for patchy light frost in outlying areas.

Temperatures will moderate on Tuesday with highs near 70.

Our sunny, dry weather will continue and highs will warm into the mid 70s later into the week.

Our next major chance for rain will come late Sunday.

We’ll keep scattered showers in the forecast through Monday and much colder air will move by Tuesday.

Temperatures were slightly above average on Tuesday.

Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight.

The will be a cool week at the bus stop.

Highs will be warmer by the end of the week.

We’ll have a dry Saturday.

Showers will develop late Sunday.

Showers are likely through Monday.

Colder air will move in behind the cold front early next week.