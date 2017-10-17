× Season ‘probably over’ for Colts running back Robert Turbin after elbow injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As expected, the Indianapolis Colts lost more than another game Monday night.

Robert Turbin, one of the team’s leaders and one of the NFL’s premier short-yardage running backs, likely will miss the rest of the season after injuring his elbow during the fourth quarter of the 36-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“His season is probably over unfortunately and we’re going to miss Robert Turbin,’’ Chuck Pagano said on “Colts Roundtable’’ on 1070 The Fan. “I mean, what a heck of a teammate and football player.”

“You hate to lose anybody. That’s a blow to our team, but you’ve got to move on.’’

The team likely will place Turbin on the injured reserve list.

Turbin has been one of the consistent bright spots during an otherwise erratic and frustrating season. Although his stat line is modest – 23 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown, nine receptions for 56 yards – his impact has been huge. Turbin led the league by converting all 7 of his third-and-1 opportunities and is 12-for-12 over the last two seasons.

His season essentially ended on a 9-yard reception on third-and-10 late in the fourth quarter. The Colts trailed 29-22, but were at the Tennessee 22-yard line with less than 3 minutes remaining.

Turbin landed awkwardly and momentarily remained on the field. He eventually got up and immediately was taken to the locker room.

“He’s one of our guys, one of our dudes,’’ Pagano said after the game. “He’s one of our leaders and if it’s a significant amount of time, it’s going to sting.’’

With Turbin out of the mix, the Colts must lean heavier on veteran Frank Gore, rookie Marlon Mack and Matt Jones.

The team added depth at the position Monday by signing Josh Ferguson to the practice squad. In 2016, Ferguson signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie. He appeared in all 16 games, rushing 15 times for 20 yards and adding 20 receptions for 136 yards.