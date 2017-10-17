Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Family Dollar shooting suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of an armed robbery suspect who shot a Family Dollar clerk Monday night.

IMPD officers were called to the east side store in the 1100 block of North Arlington Ave just after 9 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old man suffering from a “sucking chest wound” to the chest. Using his own first aid kit, an officer was able to tend to the clerk’s wound before EMS arrived and he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is described as a black, heavy set male who is about 6 feet tall. He was reportedly wearing a gray and green hoodie sweatshirt at the time of the crime. If the suspect is seen, do not approach him. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect should contact 911, the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-4079 or Family Dollar at 1-866-377-6420.