Ophelia batters Ireland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people are dead and hundreds of thousands still without power following Tropical Storm Ophelia; the worst storm in recorded history on the island of Ireland. The storm force winds cleared Ireland's coast by midnight, but people were warned to remain cautious in the aftermath of the extreme weather. A second day of disruption was expected in Scotland and North East England due to fallen trees blocking rail lines.

Violent winds of more than 96 mph caused widespread damage to electricity networks, uprooting trees and damaging properties. The storm has caused major disruption to power supplies and 330,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Monday night. Officials have warned that repairs will take several days. Some areas were also hit by shortages to water supplies.