Ophelia batters Ireland

Posted 5:34 pm, October 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:37PM, October 17, 2017

Three people are dead and hundreds of thousands still without power following Tropical Storm Ophelia; the worst storm in recorded history on the island of Ireland. The storm force winds cleared Ireland's coast by midnight, but people were warned to remain cautious in the aftermath of the extreme weather. A second day of disruption was expected in Scotland and North East England due to fallen trees blocking rail lines.

Violent winds of more than 96 mph caused widespread damage to electricity networks, uprooting trees and damaging properties. The storm has caused major disruption to power supplies and 330,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Monday night. Officials have warned that repairs will take several days. Some areas were also hit by shortages to water supplies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s