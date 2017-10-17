Man crashes into utility poles following chase in Johnson County

Posted 11:47 am, October 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:53AM, October 17, 2017

Photo from scene on October 17, 2017

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and IMPD are currently at the scene of a traffic accident on Arlington Avenue north of County Line Road.

Police say a homeowner on Main Street in Greenwood called in regards to a suspicious person on their property. The homeowner’s dog started to chase the suspect who then jumped into his vehicle and fled the scene.

Neighbors called police to give them a description of the suspect’s truck.

Police were called in pursuit of the suspect who was traveling north on I-65 out of Johnson County towards Marion County. When they located him, he was exiting off the interstate at County Line Road.

He then crashed into several utility poles about a mile north of County Line Road on Arlington Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and police are working to remove the suspect from the truck.

Arlington Avenue is closed north of County Line Road. Traffic is blocked off in both directions on Arlington.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s