× Man crashes into utility poles following chase in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and IMPD are currently at the scene of a traffic accident on Arlington Avenue north of County Line Road.

Police say a homeowner on Main Street in Greenwood called in regards to a suspicious person on their property. The homeowner’s dog started to chase the suspect who then jumped into his vehicle and fled the scene.

Neighbors called police to give them a description of the suspect’s truck.

Police were called in pursuit of the suspect who was traveling north on I-65 out of Johnson County towards Marion County. When they located him, he was exiting off the interstate at County Line Road.

He then crashed into several utility poles about a mile north of County Line Road on Arlington Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and police are working to remove the suspect from the truck.

Arlington Avenue is closed north of County Line Road. Traffic is blocked off in both directions on Arlington.