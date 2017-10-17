× IMPD investigating suspicious death on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police investigators are on the scene of a death investigation.

Authorities were called to the 5200 block of Daniel Dr. shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police at the scene say that a family member was unable to make contact with the victim and drove to the victim’s residence to check on him. That’s when he discovered his relative with trauma to the body.

The victim is a man in his 60’s, who was pronounced deceased on the scene by medics. Detectives are working to piece together the circumstances that led to the victim’s death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.