× Four years strong — Condé Nast names Indianapolis airport best in nation once again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the fourth year in a row, the Indianapolis International Airport has been named the top U.S. domestic airport by Condé Nast readers.

More than 300,000 readers participated in the publication’s online awards survey, and the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards were announced this week.

“The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious distinction in the travel industry, and to win the top spot for the fourth year in a row emphatically underscores the world-class customer service the Indy airport staff consistently strives to provide,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

The 2016 Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award is the latest among a long list of honors the Indianapolis International Airport has received this year, including 2017 Best Airport in North America Award from Airports Council International North America. The airport also made Travel + Leisure Magazine’s list of top 10 best domestic airports, and the J.D. Power ranked the Indy airport among the best medium airports for passenger satisfaction.

This news comes just days after the Indy airport announced it is on track to set a new passenger record for 2017, with connectivity to a near-record number of nonstop destinations across the United States.

“With record passenger volume, we have the advantage of gathering a lot of input, and adjusting our operations in a way that enhances the airport’s value to the traveling public and the city,” said Rodriguez.

The airport will be recognized in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and a full list of winners is available at https://www.cntraveler.com/travel-awards/readers-choice-awards