Former Butler, Brownsburg star Gordon Hayward suffers serious leg injury in Celtics debut

Posted 8:31 pm, October 17, 2017, by , Updated at 09:10PM, October 17, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics consoles Gordon Hayward #20 after Hayward was injured while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on October 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Former Butler and Brownsburg basketball standout Gordon Hayward suffered a serious lower leg injury just minutes into his Boston Celtics debut Tuesday night.

Hayward fell awkwardly on a alley-oop attempt during the first quarter of the Celtics’ season opener against in Cleveland.

Medical personnel used an immobilizer on Hayward’s injured left leg before taking him off the court on a stretcher.  The Celtics tweeted out an initial diagnosis of fractured left ankle after both teams evaluated him.

Members of both teams were visibly shaken after witnessing the incident.  Cavaliers’ star LeBron James offered support to Hayward just before he was taken off the court at Quicken Loans Arena.

Hayward signed a max contract with Boston in the offseason, reuniting him with his college coach, Brad Stevens.  Hayward spent his first seven seasons with the Utah Jazz becoming an NBA All-Star last season.

Coaches and fellow athletes took to Twitter within seconds of seeing the injury to show support for Hayward.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s