Carmel residents concerned about an increase of coyotes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – Several residents in Carmel took to the Nextdoor App over the last month to raise concerns about an increased amount of coyote sightings and missing pets in the area.

“I’m receiving emails from citizens who want to know what the city can do because there appears to be a coyote problem,” City Council Member Jeff Worrell said. “And then there were people who certainly said, ‘I think we need to do more. The city needs to trap them.’”

Worrell took those concerns and began to investigate the issue. He found that as much as some of his constituents would like, you can’t get rid of coyotes.

“It’s impossible for the city to eradicate coyotes,” Worrell said. “What we have to remember is coyotes are found in every urban city and community in Indiana and they are frankly all over the country.”

Furbearer Biologist Geriann Albers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said one reason people in Carmel may be seeing an increased amount of coyotes this fall is because of the nature of the animal.

“They tend to be more active, a little more visible certain times of year,” Albers said. “That can be early spring when the pups are young and the parents are working hard to feed them and then a little later in the fall when the parents are starting to teach the young coyotes how to hunt and things like that before they go out on their own.”

Worrell is now working on educating residents about ways to have coyotes avoid their backyards and keep their cats and dogs safe.

“We have to make sure we keep an eye on our pets in the evening hours, early morning hours when they are outside," he said. "Make sure that we’ve got good lighting that we’re noisy and we’re creating some commotion."

Worrell added getting rid of any food sources in your backyard will deter coyotes from coming there as well.

To learn more about coyotes and their presence in Indiana click here.