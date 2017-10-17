× 1 person dead, 1 wounded after head-on crash in Avon

AVON, Ind.– Avon police say one person died Tuesday and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash.

Crews were called to the scene on Dan Jones Road, just south of U.S. 36, at 1:43 p.m. The crash occurred on a bridge over train tracks.

The vehicles collided head-on, according to the Avon Police Department. The type of vehicles involved were not provided.

One person died in the crash and another was transported to IU Health West Hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

Dan Jones Road was temporarily closed due to the crash.