Watch this toddler’s reaction to an unexpectedly evil unicorn toy

Posted 7:17 am, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 07:28AM, October 16, 2017

Photos are screenshots from video by Jessica Mags

A mom with a sick sense of humor recorded her son’s reaction to his new “toy,” and the video is going viral.

Jessica Magyar bought a seemingly harmless stuffed animal for her children last week. The toy is a Feisty Pet named Glenda Glitterpoop the Unicorn. It looks innocent, but when squeezed, its face transforms to have glaring eyes and fangs.

Magyar showed the toy to her 2-year-old son who she says isn’t afraid of anything. But he may now be afraid of unicorns!

Magyar said on Facebook that he’s fine, and he laughed about it once he saw his reaction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s