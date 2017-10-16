× Watch this toddler’s reaction to an unexpectedly evil unicorn toy

A mom with a sick sense of humor recorded her son’s reaction to his new “toy,” and the video is going viral.

Jessica Magyar bought a seemingly harmless stuffed animal for her children last week. The toy is a Feisty Pet named Glenda Glitterpoop the Unicorn. It looks innocent, but when squeezed, its face transforms to have glaring eyes and fangs.

Magyar showed the toy to her 2-year-old son who she says isn’t afraid of anything. But he may now be afraid of unicorns!

Magyar said on Facebook that he’s fine, and he laughed about it once he saw his reaction.