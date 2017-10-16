× Tropical Storm Ophelia

Tropical Storm Ophelia has weakened and moved into the British Isles. The storm has traveled across the Atlantic Ocean, with winds measuring 97 mph off Ireland’s southern coast. Some flights to and from Ireland have also been cancelled due to the strong winds, with around 20 planes grounded at Manchester Airport.

Ireland's police force, the Gardai, is asking all road users to stay indoors and not travel unless their journey is absolutely necessary. Around 120,000 people in the south and western Irish counties are without power, with several hundred homes in Wales also affected. At least three people have died following the storm.