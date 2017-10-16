× Temperatures run below average today with some patchy frost tonight

We are in for a beautiful and quiet week of weather. Today will be the coolest with a high of just 60 degrees along with bring sunshine and a light northwesterly breeze.

Tonight we could see some patchy frost outside of the Indianapolis metro. We’ll see a low of 40 in the city, but there will be spots outside of Indy that drop into the mid 30s. We are in for a dry and sunny stretch of weather that will last ALL WEEK. We don’t have any rain in the forecast until early next week!

Our average high is 66, and we’ll be slightly below that today, but we’ll rebound back to the 70s by Thursday.

This dry and sunny stretch will linger for the next 7 days.