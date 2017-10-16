South side exit flowing smoothly after CBS4 Problem Solvers takes action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A busy south side exit is flowing smoothly after CBS4’s Problem Solvers got involved.

Terry Dockery called, frustrated over a lack of traffic lines. He said the dotted white lines along I-465’s westbound exit ramp to Harding were so faded that drivers didn’t know where to go. The lanes veered to the left, but without the markings, a lot of people assumed they were to drive straight. Dockery said he was constantly cut off while driving his morning commute.

Dockery called Indiana’s Department of Transportation repeatedly, pleading for a crew to come out and paint the road.

“They give me a date then then they give me an excuse. They give me a date, they give me an excuse,” Dockery said.

When INDOT promised they’d be out by September 11 but failed to show up, Dockery called CBS4.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been run off the road,” he said. “It’s just a miracle I haven’t been hit.”

CBS4 emailed back and forth with INDOT for days. Finally, after we showed their spokesperson an aerial view from our drone camera, crews went out to the area and repainted the exit’s lines. Drivers report the exit has been much easier to navigate since.