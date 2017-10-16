Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old man last seen Sunday in Jeffersonville

Posted 1:52 pm, October 16, 2017

Nyle Lew Hepfer

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.– A Silver Alert has been declared as the Jeffersonville Police Department investigates the disappearance of a man from Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Nyle Lew Hepfer, 66, is described as 6′ tall, 270 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange-colored pullover, jeans, and white tennis shoes.  He has a tattoo of a rose on his right forearm.

He was last seen Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 7:15 pm in Jeffersonville and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Jeffersonville is approximately 112 miles south of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Hepfer, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

