Roofers praised online for pausing work for national anthem

WATERVILLE, Maine —When three Maine roofers heard the national anthem playing at a high school next to their job site, they paused their work.

A nearby woman spotted the men as they placed their hands across their chests and snapped a photo, which has since garnered a lot of attention online.

A woman told WMTW that the men work for a company in Oakland, but they were doing an independent job on that Saturday.

Now that the photo has gone viral, the woman told WMTW that she hopes a national personality, like Ellen DeGeneres, will see it and honor the men for their patriotism.