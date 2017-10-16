Male dies after serious crash on city’s south side

Posted 10:01 pm, October 16, 2017, by

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Warfield

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A male died Monday evening after a serious crash on the city’s south side.

Authorities were called the scene in the 5200 block of S. East St. shortly before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim trapped in his inverted car off the roadway at the entrance of a business park.

The male was transported to an area hospital, where he was declared deceased. His name and age were not immediately provided.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s