Life After Colts: Marlin Jackson’s mission to pay it forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the Colts' season underway, we’re taking a look at some of the former players who still call Indiana home today.

We’re highlighting their transition from a player to a pillar in our community in our "Life After Colts" series.

CBS4's Jillian Deam sat down with retired cornerback Marlin Jackson, who's known for "the catch" that helped seal the deal in sending the Colts to the Super Bowl in 2007.

For more information on Marlin's non profit, Flight for Life Foundation, click here. For more information on Marlin's company, Revive Property Group, click here.