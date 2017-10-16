Indianapolis police searching for 18-year-old person of interest in triple murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are searching for an 18-year-old person of interest thought to be connected to a triple murder.

Three men were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Indy’s north side back in July.

Devante Gilbert, 18, is officially being called a person of interest in the triple homicide. A 15-year-old has already been charged with the murders, but that case has not yet been sent to adult court.

The shooting happened at the Somerset Lakes apartments where police say a drug related robbery erupted into violence. Justin Crowder, 19, Dominique Miller, 25, and Jordan Wright, 25, were shot and killed.

Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old boy with several counts of murder, although for now he remains in the county’s juvenile center.

In the meantime, police believe Gilbert may have been involved in crime and need the public’s help to track him down. The full facts of the case are largely being kept private to protect the 15-year-old suspect’s identity and involvement.

“What’s in place in the juvenile system are protections like confidentiality so someone that does something bad at 15 or 16 isn’t branded for life as a bad seed so to speak,” said attorney John Tompkins.

Tompkins isn’t connected to the case, but says in addition to greater confidentiality, juvenile courts allow prosecutors a lower burden of proof and don’t have jury trials. On the other hand, they also result in shorter sentences and offer more assistance to kids to turn their lives around.

“As a juvenile, the longest the system can keep you is until your 25th birthday,” said Tompkins. “It really does give them a more meaningful chance at a fresh start when the sentence is over.”

For now no court date has been set on deciding whether the 15-year-old suspect will be waived into adult court.

Anyone with information on Gilbert’s location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.