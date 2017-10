× IMPD investigating fatal shooting at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the east side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3500 block of Magnolia Place shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim was found inside a vehicle at the Villages at Mill Crossing apartment complex.

