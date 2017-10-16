Family Dollar clerk shot in chest during armed robbery on city’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A clerk at an east side Family Dollar was shot in the chest during an armed robbery Monday night.

Police were called to the store near 11th St. and Arlington Ave. shortly after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the adult male victim suffering from a “sucking chest wound.” Fortunately, one of the responding officers had a medical kit that he used to block the bullet wound and stop anymore air from escaping.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the robber may be the same suspect that robbed the store last Saturday. The “possible serial robber” fled the scene. Officers don’t believe he got away with anything from the store.