Colts lose to Titans 36-22 to fall to 2-4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Marcus Mariota hit Taywan Taylor for a 53-yard go-ahead touchdown with 5:29 to play as the Titans snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Colts with a 36-22 win.

Indianapolis was driving for the tying score, but Tennessee stopped a Jacoby Brissett run on 4th and 1 at the Titans’ 13-yard line.

Once again the Colts got off to a strong start, but failed to finish.

Tight end Jack Doyle returned to the field after missing last week’s game against the 49ers with a concussion and scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to put the Colts ahead in the second quarter. Indianapolis would lead 13-9 at halftime.

Right after the break, John Simon intercepted a Mariota pass and returned it 26-yards for a touchdown to put Indianapolis ahead 19-9.

But then the Colts offense went cold, allowing the Titans to rally and take a 22-19 lead on DeMarco Murray’s 3-yard scoring run in the 4th quarter.

Indianapolis tied the game at 22 on the strength of a 60-yard Quan Bray kick return and 52-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri before Tennessee took the lead for good on the Taylor touchdown.

Derrick Henry padded the Titans’ lead with a 72-yard TD run with under a minute to play.

The Colts are now 2-4 on the season and take on another AFC South rival next week when they host Jacksonville at 1:00 p.m.