‘American Idol’s’ Jessica Sanchez takes knee after singing national anthem at Raiders game

OAKLNAD, Calif. – Former “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez took a knee after singing the national anthem at the game between the Oakland Raiders and the San Diego Chargers.

As soon as Sanchez finished singing “home of the brave” she knelt in the center of the Raiders’ field, KSWB reports.

The “American Idol” season 11 runner-up posted the following statement on her Facebook page Sunday night:

“Some people stand for what they believe in and some people kneel. Some people are proud to be an American others are humbled to be an American. We live in times where taking a knee is not opposing the strong voices of the nation but speaking for those in the nation who have no voice. Prov 31:8-9”

According to KSWB, Sanchez told the Associated Press that Lynch said to her, “You did your thing girl.” Lynch sat during the national anthem.