× A week of Fall-like weather

If you’ve been looking forward to clear, crisp Fall weather then this is going to be a week for you.

The coolest air of the Fall season has arrived and temperatures tonight will be cold enough for patchy light frost in outlying areas.

We’ll have two days with lows in the 40 and highs near 70.

Highs will warm into 70s later into the week with no major chance for rain coming until Sunday night.

The average date for our first hard freeze is approaching.

Lows will be near 40 degrees overnight.

This will be a week with chilly mornings.

Late in the week temperatures will be on the rise.

We’ll have sunny skies each day this week through Saturday.

Rain will develop to our west on Sunday.

Shower are likely Sunday night through Monday.