× Person shot and killed in an reported home robbery attempt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –IMPD are at the scene of a reported home robbery attempt on the city’s far east side where a person has been shot and killed.

The incident is reported in the 3000 block of Bavarian W Drive, just north of 30th and Mitthoeffer Road just about 3:30 a.m..

This is an on-going investigation and this article will be updated as information becomes available.