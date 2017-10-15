× New details emerging regarding alleged apartment killer’s past

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- New details are being discovered about accused killer Cody Weir. He is the man police arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Carina Rodriguez.

She was found dead early Friday morning inside the gym at her the 9 on Canal apartment complex near the downtown canal.

Resident Adam Lottes also lives there, and said his two roommates were the ones who found the young woman’s body.

“They said we went to work out and they found a dead body in the gym,” said Lottes. He said his roommate described a gruesome scene.

“He said he walked in ready to work out in the morning and just saw a body in its own pool of blood,” said Lottes.

Late Friday night, police arrested Weir, who they say is seen in surveillance video walking into the complex. He’s been preliminarily charged with Rodriguez’s murder.

In 2013, court records show he was charged with rape and criminal confinement with a deadly weapon in Hendricks County, but was later acquitted by a jury.

‘I’ve felt very safe being here, so that’s kind of why it’s so perplexing having this happen here,” said Lottes. One thing he says he has thought about before is the door Weir is allegedly seen walking through on surveillance video to get into the building.

“I’ve actually noticed since I’ve moved in that that door is never locked, which has always been a little weird to me,” said Lottes. We reached out to 9 on Canal for comment on that door but haven’t heard back.

On Friday, the complex released a brief statement saying in part they were cooperating with authorities and that their thoughts and prayers were with the individual’s family and friends.